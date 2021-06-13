Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants hold on for extra-inning win over Nationals in Game 2 of doubleheader

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their first two games in Washington D.C. against the Nationals, the Giants' offense scored just one run while striking out 20 times without a single walk. And on Saturday evening, just hours after the Giants sluggishly trudged their way to a 2-0 loss in the first game of a doubleheader, it appeared their slumping ways would continue. They were held scoreless in the first seven innings of the game with just one hit.

www.giants365.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Doubleheader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBgiants365.com

DeSclafani pitches Giants to 1-0 win over Nationals

Anthony DeSclafani refused to fall behind on Friday night, pouring in first-pitch strikes to 24 of the 28 batters he faced in a complete-game shutout to lead the Giants to a 1-0 victory over the Nationals in Washington, D.C. The victory improved the Giants' record to a majors'-best 39-23. From his first pitch of the game, DeSclafani appeared to settle into a rhythm the Nationals couldn't shake him out of.
MLBsandiegosun.com

Nats, Giants begin series coming off extra-inning drama

The Washington Nationals open an 11-game homestand when they host the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Both teams are coming off 11-innings efforts on Wednesday, though with different results. The Giants dropped a 4-3 decision to the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, while the Nationals ended their nine-game road trip with a 9-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants' Win Over Nationals Saved by Crazy Victor Robles Blunder

Robles' blunder helps save Giants' win over Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Victor Robles plays for the Washington Nationals, but he had a big role in the Giants' 2-1 extra innings win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Nationals Park. After the Giants broke...
Fargo, ND740thefan.com

RedHawks Walk it off in 2-1 Extra Innings Game

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hosted The Cleburne Railroaders at Newman Outdoor Field Saturday night in a defensive and pitching showcase. Each team had several hit stealing catches as this one went into extra innings. The 7th inning featured the only scoring in the scheduled 9, Grant Buck had an RBI single in the top of the 7th to get the Railroaders on the board first, and in the bottom of the inning, Jordon George did the same for the RedHawks.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants lose in extra innings despite great days from callups Long, Vosler and Tromp

Jake McGee took the loss after Holt's hit on an 0-2 pitch sent in Nate Lowe from second, where he was placed to start the inning. The Giants have used six pitchers in each of their past two games, which might necessitate a call-up or two when the team gets to Washington on Thursday. Before facing Holt, McGee intentionally walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who'd had four hits in the series.
South Bend, IN101 WIXX

Timber Rattlers lose wild extra inning game to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers staged a stunning ninth-inning comeback and took the lead twice in extra innings against the South Bend Cubs Wednesday night at Perfect Game Field. The Cubs would stage the final celebration as they scored twice in the bottom of the twelfth inning to defeat Wisconsin 13-12. David Hamilton extended a trio of streaks when he hit the second pitch of the game for a home run to give the Rattlers (15-17) a 1-0 lead. Hamilton now owns a 13-game hitting streak, has scored at least one run in eleven straight games, and has homered in three straight games.
MLBarcamax.com

Rays rally three times but lose to Nationals in extra innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays overcame the mess Shane McClanahan made at the beginning of Wednesday’s game because Nationals starter Patrick Corbin was worse in his half of the first inning. They were trailing again by the fifth, after Washington veteran Ryan Zimmerman homered for the second time, and...
MLBSportsGrid

Nationals’ Max Scherzer Exits in 1st Inning vs. Giants with apparent Injury

The Washington Nationals bullpen will have their work cut out for them on Friday night as Max Scherzer left his scheduled start after throwing just 12 pitches against the San Francisco Giants. Scherzer could be seen wincing and going down into a squat before being checked out by Manager Dave Martinez and the team trainer. After tossing a warm-up pitch, the Nats ace was removed from the game after getting just one out. No word yet on the injury or the potential extent of the ailment, but an update should come from the Nationals soon.
Buhler, KSHutchinson News

Buhler Nationals, Salina Falcons earn wins in doubleheader

BUHLER – Summer high school baseball in underway. The Buhler Nationals and Salina Falcons 18-and-under teams each earned a win Tuesday night in a doubleheader series at Wheatland Park in Buhler. The Nationals battled out and took the first game 5-1, and the Falcons countered and went home on the...
BaseballAugusta Free Press

FredNats rally in 10th for extra-inning victory over Salem

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Fredericksburg Nationals scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning of Thursday’s game against the Salem Red Sox, prevailing 7-4 for their second win in a row. Cole Daily brought home Viandel Peña on a fielder’s choice for the...
Iron River, WIDaily Telegram

Prep baseball: Northwestern wins playoff opener in extra innings

Northwestern advanced in the WIAA Division 2 regional baseball tournament via a 16-15 extra-innings victory over Barron on Thursday in Iron River. Braden Holsclaw hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game for the Tigers. Cole Lahti picked up the win on the...
MLBknbr.com

Giants’ pitching saves sleepy bats in odd, extra-inning escape

The Giants’ bullpen ate its Wheaties. And maybe Cap’n Crunch and Lucky Charms. The Giants had been sluggish in the first leg of their doubleheader, and Gabe Kapler joked they would have to raid the kids cereal, sugar aisle of their clubhouse. It took some time for the energy to kick in to their bats, but their pitching was lively throughout.
MLBgiants365.com

Bullpen game on tap for Giants in Saturday’s doubleheader

It was fun," he said. I actually forgot how much I liked starting. I was with Minnesota when they started implementing the opener thing and I was actually still a starter and we all moaned and groaned about it because, you know, starter is your day, but it's designed to help the starter.