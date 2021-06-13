West Scranton native finds second act in entertainment industry

Anthony Bruno brings film and television shows to life, but his dream career was nearly cut short. As an art director and member of a production’s art department, the West Scranton native and the team he works with are responsible for creating the overall look of a film or television show. They’ll work with the director to design, build and decorate sets. The art department is mindful of every little detail to support the creative vision of the project, from the largest part of the production such as the color of the walls to the tiniest details, like the magazines scattered across a desk in the background.