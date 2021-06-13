Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’
SALISBURY — After two years of production, Salisbury comedian Jacques Belliveau brought his locally filmed, semi-autobiographical account to the big screen at Meroney Theater this weekend. The film, “Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy,” features many of Salisbury’s familiar sights, a miniature therapy horse, Oscar-nominated Gary Busey and a broader conversation...www.salisburypost.com