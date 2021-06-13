Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, NC

Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’

By Natalie Anderson
Salisbury Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — After two years of production, Salisbury comedian Jacques Belliveau brought his locally filmed, semi-autobiographical account to the big screen at Meroney Theater this weekend. The film, “Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy,” features many of Salisbury’s familiar sights, a miniature therapy horse, Oscar-nominated Gary Busey and a broader conversation...

www.salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salisbury, NC
Health
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Entertainment
City
Cornelius, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Busey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Comedy#Meroney Theater#Stampede Of Love#Raleigh#Spotify#Hafcaf Productions#Integro Technologies#Chandelle Farms#Mambo Grill Tapas#Lost Found#South Main Book Company#Forum#Q A#Mamba Grill Tapas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesflaunt.com

Izzy Stevens | Mental Health, Lead Role In ‘Occupation’ & Love For Film

“I love to talk about creativity and I love a collaborative exchange,” she adds with a laugh. You may recognize her from her lead role as Bella Bartlett in the Australian film Occupation, and now the sequel Occupation: Rainfall is slated to be released nationally to the rest of the world. Taking her talents behind the camera, Izzy’s had the pleasure of directing, writing, and producing her own short films including Placidyl, Phenomena, and Leap, all of which received critical acclaim. Fans can also expect her newest forthcoming project titled Sea Foam, released later this year.
MusicThe Independent

Holly Humberstone talks mental health, oversharing and being championed by Lewis Capaldi

Few artists play Wembley Arena having released only one song. Holly Humberstone, however, did just that. Shortly before the pandemic took hold, the 21-year-old from Grantham Lincolnshire, took to the stage of the 12,500-capacity venue in support of Lewis Capaldi. The Scottish pop superstar, himself only 24, had stumbled upon one of the singer’s videos online and invited her on tour with him in Europe.
TV & VideosMy Clallam County

“Dave” star GaTa talks last season's revealing episode and becoming “an overnight mental health advocate”

What have Lil Dicky and his friends been up to the past year? Season two of the hit FXX comedy Dave premieres tonight. The comedy stars Dave Burd a.k.a. Lil Dicky, who plays a fictionalized version of himself — a neurotic suburban man in his late 20s who tries to become one of the best rappers of all time. Dicky’s real-life hype man, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, who plays himself in the series, tells ABC Audio that he feels blessed after last year’s impactful episode in which he revealed his own real-life struggle with bipolar disorder.
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

Local writer & director makes feature film debut in emotional story on mental health

A Western New York filmmaker is making his feature film debut tonight with a red carpet premiere at North Park Theater. It touches on themes of mental health and family. Travis Carlson wrote and directed Mother’s Day based on his real-life experiences with his own mother and her mental health. Filmed over the course of the COVID pandemic with an all local cast and crew, Carlson said the film’s themes are relatable to all.
Moviesthemovieblog.com

How Watching Films Provide an Emotional Release and Helps Mental Health

Watching a film provides many mental health benefits. It depends on what type of movie you’re viewing, but it can help you feel emotions regardless of the genre. For example, some people love to laugh and prefer romantic comedies, while others love to watch suspenseful films. It’s crucial that you choose a movie that makes you feel something you’re comfortable experiencing. You don’t want to overwhelm yourself and have an unpleasant experience. Nevertheless, movie-watching is a wonderful way to engage your senses. Here is how films provide an emotional release.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Actor Jim Gaffigan talks new film ‘Luca’ and comedy tour

CHICAGO — A long-time friend of the morning show, comedian and actor, Jim Gaffigan, who provides voice duties to a character in the new Disney-Pixar film “Luca”, talked to WGN’s Dean Richards. “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a young boy’s summer on the Italian Riveria. On a Zoom chat...
Ravenna, NEKearney Hub

Romantic comedy filmed in Ravenna, to make its DVD premier at Annevar

RAVENNA — “#MyCorona,” a romantic comedy directed 100% remotely last year, will launch its DVD at Annevar next weekend in Ravenna, the filming location. Leveraging videoconference technology and other safety precautions, they were able to safely film a stay-at-home themed romantic comedy on a closed set at the Silicon Prairie Center Studios in Ravenna.
Moviesdailydead.com

Interview: Co-Writer and Director John Lee Discusses Collaborating with Ilana Glazer and More for FALSE POSITIVE

Set to debut this Friday on Hulu is the pregnancy horror film False Positive, which was directed by John Lee and written by Lee and Ilana Glazer. Glazer also stars in the project as Lucy, a woman who has been struggling to get pregnant with her husband, Adrian (Justin Theroux). The couple eventually reaches out to one of the world’s preeminent fertility doctors, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), to help them make their dream of starting a family a reality. That decision comes with a nightmarish price tag attached for Lucy, who fears that her doctor might not be working in her best interests after all.
Montana StatePosted by
Teen Vogue

Watch “Young Montana,” a Short Film About LGBTQ Mental Health

Trigger warning: The below article and video include reference to suicide, including one teen's brief account of her attempt. For Lindsay Dillon, 16, watching her girlfriends develop crushes on boys and not having the same feelings led to a sense of isolation. “I felt wrong and weird,” she says in Young Montana, a short film by Heather Gildroy about Lindsay’s experience with mental health as queer teen in Montana. That feeling, that she was wrong for being queer, led Lindsay to experience anxiety and depression, she says in the film, eventually leading to a suicide attempt.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker celebrates special news and fans flock to congratulate him

Al Roker has marked many milestones during his career as the Today show weatherman but his achievements never get old, and on Monday he had fans falling over themselves to congratulate him after he pulled off a record-breaking stunt. The star launched Rokerthon's Summer Weather Relay and earned a place...
Moviescumnockchronicle.com

Disney finds its Snow White for live-action adaptation of classic fairytale

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic fairytale, it has been announced. The US actress, 20, is poised to make her film debut later this year when playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s much-awaited West Side Story. It has now been...
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Beyonce, Kristen Bell, Christian Bale and More Stars Who Have Voiced Animated Disney Characters

Getting animated! Did you know that some of the most beloved Disney and Pixar characters just so happen to be voiced by the biggest names in Hollywood?. Though we tend to think of our favorite actors in terms of their screen presence — a.k.a. the aesthetics, mannerisms and personality they bring to each and every character — many have also provided their voices to some of the film company’s most beloved classics.