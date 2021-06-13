Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’

Set to debut this Friday on Hulu is the pregnancy horror film False Positive, which was directed by John Lee and written by Lee and Ilana Glazer. Glazer also stars in the project as Lucy, a woman who has been struggling to get pregnant with her husband, Adrian (Justin Theroux). The couple eventually reaches out to one of the world’s preeminent fertility doctors, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), to help them make their dream of starting a family a reality. That decision comes with a nightmarish price tag attached for Lucy, who fears that her doctor might not be working in her best interests after all.