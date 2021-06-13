Baseball rules

When Yermín Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox got a 3-0 meatball to hit in the ninth inning of a May 17 blowout against the Minnesota Twins, he didn’t miss. But after Mercedes hit the ball 429 feet for his sixth home run of the year, his Hall of Fame manager, Tony La Russa, was swift in condemnation. La Russa called the dinger a “big mistake,” said Mercedes was “clueless,” joked that he’d spank Mercedes if the athlete wasn’t so big and strong, and insisted such a disrespectful home run wouldn’t come off Mercedes’s bat again. When the Twins’ Tyler Duffey got himself ejected the next night by throwing a 93 mph fastball directly behind Mercedes on the first pitch of his at-bat, La Russa told reporters he “didn’t have a problem” with it.