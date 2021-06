The Kentucky high school baseball postseason is underway, with several teams punching their ticket to the state tournament this past weekend. One of those teams is my alma mater, Danville High School, which knocked off Somerset 8-7 in a thriller to win the 12th Region last night. Turns out Danville, and one of its stars, Christian Howe, actually lead the country in home runs this season. Howe, who pitches and plays third and second base for Danville, signed with Kentucky this past November.