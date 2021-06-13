Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, NC

Sen. Ford backs new set of election-related bills

By Natalie Anderson
Salisbury Post
 10 days ago

SALISBURY — Sen. Carl Ford, a Republican, has signed onto another set of bills aimed at modifying elections in North Carolina. Ford, a member of the Senate Redistricting and Elections committee, joined nearly 20 other Republicans in March to sponsor Senate Bill 326, the Election Integrity Act, which requires absentee ballots to be received by county boards of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of when it was postmarked. Among other things, the bill also calls for absentee by mail ballot requests to be completed and received by the county boards of elections no later than 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday before the election. The bill would maintain current law that allows absentee by mail ballot requests and unfilled ballots to be sent no earlier than 60 days prior to a statewide general election in an even-numbered year and no earlier than 50 days in other elections.

www.salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Federal Courts#Boards Of Elections#Senate Bill#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Maine Statemainesenate.org

Pres. Jackson, Sen. Luchini bills to ban corporate campaign contributions, improve Maine elections signed into law

UGUSTA — On Thursday, June 17, Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a pair of bills sponsored by Sen. Louie Luchini, D-Ellsworth, and supported by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, to help strengthen Maine’s voting laws. LD 1417, “An Act Regarding Campaign Finance Reform” will ban corporate campaign contributions in state races. LD 1363, “An Act To Amend the Laws Governing Elections,” will help ensure more Mainers have secure and easy access to voting.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Stacey Abrams is open to Joe Manchin's voting rights proposal

(CNN) — This week Democrats will try to advance a sweeping new voting rights bill in the US Senate. The legislation, which passed the US House of Representatives in March, would enact automatic voter registration, expand early voting, modernize our antiquated voting systems, and restore the voting rights of Americans with prior felony convictions.
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Legislature approves Sen. Cloud’s election integrity bills

BATON ROUGE – Two measures that Sen. Heather Cloud says will give voters more assurances that Louisiana conducts fair elections received legislative approval and are on the governor’s desk awaiting his signing them into law. Cloud’s Senate Bill 220 calls for the Legislative Auditor to examine state election policies and...
Michigan StateNBC News

Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report

The Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee refuted voter fraud claims made by Donald Trump, debunking claims of malfeasance in the state's election last fall and affirming that Joe Biden was victorious, in a highly-anticipated report released Wednesday. The report is the product of an eight-month inquiry and concludes there was...
Raleigh, NCUS News and World Report

Panel OKs NC Senate Budget Bill; Dems Pan Policy Provisions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Senate Republicans pushed their North Carolina government budget proposal through the chamber's largest committee Tuesday, rejecting Democratic critiques that the measure spends too little now and serves as a vehicle to sting the GOP's political rivals. The measure, which also allocates $5.2 billion in federal COVID-19...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...