Premier League

Mourinho: A big regret is never working with Chelsea midfielder Kovacic

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleJose Mourinho admits he has a big regret not having ever worked with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The incoming Roma boss has been in charge at all of Kovacic's previous clubs - besides Dinamo...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Jose Mourinho
#Real Madrid#Dinamo Zagreb#England#Roma
