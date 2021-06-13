Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, NC

Rail Walk Studios & Gallery re-opens to the public

By Post Lifestyles
Salisbury Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artists of Rail Walk Studios & Gallery decided that the time was right. They had all been vaccinated. COVID numbers were heading down. The Farmers Market was opening in Rail Walk Pavilion and there was room for new artists to join the group. It was time to open again to the public, invite artists and host a new exhibit. It turns out, accepting new artists was easier than it might have been. Several local artists had also decided that the time was right for them to move into a professional studio/gallery setting. The group selected four artists and will be introducing them and their art at a reception for the current Exhibit: “Paint, Splash and Click” an exhibit of paintings and photographs. The reception will take place Saturday afternoon June 19, from 2-4 p.m. It is free and open to the public with light refreshments being served. This will be the first new exhibit since being closed to the public for over a year and the group is eager to welcome visitors. The gallery and studios’ regular hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There is never a charge for visitors to peruse the gallery and visit with the artists. Parking is plentiful and free.

www.salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Covid#The Farmers Market#Ploplis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Former police captain Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
UEFAPosted by
The Hill

UEFA defends decision to deny request for rainbow lights at soccer stadium

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) defended its decision to deny the request for a rainbow lights display at a German soccer stadium to celebrate Pride Month. In a statement, UEFA said they fully support the wearing of LGBT rainbow colors, adding that their decision to deny the Munich council's request wasn’t “political”.