RSS administration to recommend return to five-day school week

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration during Monday’s Board of Education meeting will recommend the district return to a five-day schedule this fall. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at Wallace Educational Forum, 500 N Main St. If you can not attend in person the meeting can be seen via live stream at vimeo.com/rssboe. If the Board of Education approves the recommendation on Monday, this fall would mark the return to a normal school schedule for the first time in more than a year.