Morgan Watts column: Classes graduate from North Carolina Farm School

The 2020 and 2021 classes of North Carolina Farm School graduated on June 10. Due to COVID, the 2020 class was not able to have an official graduation until this year. In total, 27 participants from the Piedmont area of North Carolina completed all the required assignments to graduate from North Carolina Farm School. These past two years, participants have definitely had their challenges; the 2020 class started meeting in person, but halfway through, it had to transition to Zoom meetings because of COVID. They were also only able to complete one of the four in-person field days. The 2021 class had only Zoom meetings for the business sessions, but they were able to participate in all four field days since some COVID restrictions were lifted in 2021. We are very excited about the past two years of graduates and the things they will do and accomplish in their respective counties across N.C.