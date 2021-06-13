Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Morgan Watts column: Classes graduate from North Carolina Farm School

By Post Lifestyles
Salisbury Post
 10 days ago

The 2020 and 2021 classes of North Carolina Farm School graduated on June 10. Due to COVID, the 2020 class was not able to have an official graduation until this year. In total, 27 participants from the Piedmont area of North Carolina completed all the required assignments to graduate from North Carolina Farm School. These past two years, participants have definitely had their challenges; the 2020 class started meeting in person, but halfway through, it had to transition to Zoom meetings because of COVID. They were also only able to complete one of the four in-person field days. The 2021 class had only Zoom meetings for the business sessions, but they were able to participate in all four field days since some COVID restrictions were lifted in 2021. We are very excited about the past two years of graduates and the things they will do and accomplish in their respective counties across N.C.

www.salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Williams
Person
Ashe
Person
Paul Barrett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan Watts#Covid#N C Farm School#Iredell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
Asheboro, NCmanisteenews.com

North Carolina high school senior in flag flap gets diploma

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school graduate now has his diploma, after a social media uproar over the Mexican flag he wore over his gown. Ever Lopez, 18, walked out of Asheboro High School on Monday with the diploma in his hands and showed it to a small gathering of people, news outlets reported.
Ringgold, VAchathamstartribune.com

Dan River High School graduates class of 2021

RINGGOLD, Va. — It was a happy occasion Friday night as faculty, staff, students, family and guests gathered on the Dan River High School football field to hold the 2021 graduation ceremony. The event was held outside to allow for social distancing. Principal Annastasia Broomell welcomed all as she said,...
POTUSabc11.com

North Carolina will award first $1M prize in COVID-19 lottery today

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina. One lucky, vaccinated North Carolinian will become a millionaire today. "Your Shot at $1 Million" is the name of North Carolina's COVID-19 vaccine lottery. The program will award four people...
thecoastlandtimes.com

Farmed shellfish creates half of economic impact of shellfish in North Carolina

Cultivated, or farmed, shellfish now represent over half of the total economic impact of shellfish in the state. New research has found that North Carolina’s shellfish industry provides over $27 million in economic impact and 532 jobs in the state. Until 2016, the industry’s economic impact primarily came from the harvest of wild oysters and clams.
Raleigh News & Observer

The Class of 2021 is rewarded with big graduation ceremonies after COVID school year

A school year that started in August with high school seniors taking classes online is ending with big in-person graduation ceremonies filled with pomp and circumstance. Most Wake County high schools are holding graduation ceremonies this week, marking the first time that some seniors have seen their Virtual Academy classmates all year.
Politicschathamjournal.com

North Carolina’s charter school law turns 25

Raleigh, NC – This month, North Carolinians will celebrate the silver anniversary of North Carolina’s charter school law. It is a time to celebrate and reflect on how far the movement has come over the last 25 years. A unique set of circumstances allowed the passage of North Carolina’s charter...
Charlotte Stories

Duke Building Massive New 195 Acre Solar Farm in North Carolina

Duke Energy continues to expand solar power in North Carolina with construction starting on its 22.6-megawatt (MW) Stony Knoll Solar power plant. Once completed, it will be the largest solar plant in Surry County. The project will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions.* The project was selected...
WFAE.org

State Auditor: North Carolina School System Superintendent Misused Funds

A former school system superintendent in eastern North Carolina misused more than $45,000 during his time in the position, the Office of the State Auditor found. The report said Shelton Jefferies violated multiple Nash County Public Schools policies related to his procurement card and a school system vehicle that he was authorized to drive, according to WRAL-TV. He started as superintendent in January 2016.
wmleader.com

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

The body of a fourth tuber — a 7-year-old boy — was found Sunday after he and eight relatives plunged over a dam on their floats last week, authorities said. Isiah Crawford’s body was spotted by a passerby floating on the Dan River near a boat landing in the town of Eden at about 10 a.m., according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Asheboro, NCbigrapidsnews.com

North Carolina high school senior in flag flap gets diploma

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school graduate now has his diploma, after a social media uproar over the Mexican flag he wore over his gown. Ever Lopez, 18, walked out of Asheboro High School on Monday with the diploma in his hands and showed it to a small gathering of people, news outlets reported.
Gloucester Daily Times

Gloucester High School Class of 2021 graduation program

This is the program for the 2021Gloucester High School graduation ceremony. There was an error in the printing of Gavyn Read Hillier's name. Also, the following students received diplomas that were not included in the program. Lily Mae Marshall. Tyler J. LaBonte. Hailey Lynn Kempton. Douglas Arthur MacLeod. Nathan A....