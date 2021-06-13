Challenges in med school prepare Old Forge doctor to help others

It would take a lot more than a destructive act of nature and a deadly global pandemic for Sydney Read to give up. The Old Forge resident’s first semester of medical school at Ross University in Barbados came to a halt when Hurricane Maria devastated part of the Caribbean in September 2017. Then, in her final semester, her coursework was thrown for a loop when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. As it caused shutdowns throughout the globe, it also forced all of her in-person instruction to take place online, including Read’s clinical rotations, which involved seeing and treating patients. Still, Read saw her future as a doctor more clearly than ever, and nothing was going to stop her from realizing her dream.