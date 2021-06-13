Cancel
Old Forge, PA

Challenges in med school prepare Old Forge doctor to help others

By GIA MAZUR STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would take a lot more than a destructive act of nature and a deadly global pandemic for Sydney Read to give up. The Old Forge resident’s first semester of medical school at Ross University in Barbados came to a halt when Hurricane Maria devastated part of the Caribbean in September 2017. Then, in her final semester, her coursework was thrown for a loop when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. As it caused shutdowns throughout the globe, it also forced all of her in-person instruction to take place online, including Read’s clinical rotations, which involved seeing and treating patients. Still, Read saw her future as a doctor more clearly than ever, and nothing was going to stop her from realizing her dream.

