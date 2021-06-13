Local artists draw in adventurous travelers with eclectic Airbnb rental downtown

SALISBURY — Walking up a rickety staircase in the darkness, Whitney Peckman had to hug the wall beside her for fear of falling. It was Labor Day weekend in 2004 and Peckman and her husband Syed Ahmad were, quite literally, blindly following Randy Hemann upwards. They were ascending the only pair of stairs in the 20,000 square foot building that once was home to Flowers Bakery in downtown Salisbury.