Collins: MLB needs crackdown on sticky stuff

There’s no other way to spin it, really. Pun intended. Adding any kind of substance, or doctoring the baseball in any way, to make it go faster or break more sharply or dart and dive unexpectedly has been outlawed by rule since Major League Baseball banned all but 17 active pitchers from throwing the spitball in 1920. It has been four score and seven years since Burleigh Grimes threw his last spitter, meaning nobody since has been permitted to do so.