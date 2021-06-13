Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2021 TIMES-TRIBUNE GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD ALL-REGION TEAM

By JOBY FAWCETT STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 2 Class 3A champion in the 400 with a meet record time of 55.86 seconds. ... Won a fourth-place medal and qualified for the state meet in 200 (25.66). ... Lackawanna Track Conference Division I-II Track Performer of the Year. ... Time in 400 ranked fifth in the state according to pa.milesplit.com. ... Record time of 55.86 in the 400 ranks No. 1 all time in the Lackawanna Track Conference. ... Second All-Region selection. ... Going to Purdue University.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Pole Vault#Comets#Long Jump#Purdue University#Hurdles#Lakeland Junior#Ltc Division Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Midwest City, OKoklahoman.com

Meet The Oklahoman's 2021 Big All-City girls track first team

Editor's note: This year's OKC Metro High School Sports Awards will feature only an overall All-City team for each sport in June's broadcast for the USA Today Sports Network. Those athletes will be the only ones honored on the show and eligible for the athlete gift boxes. However, The Oklahoman will still select Big and Little All-City teams to honor their efforts.
New Berlin, ILwlds.com

Class 1A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet

New Berlin is well represented at the girls’ Class 1A state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois today. New Berlin will have three relay teams…the 4 by 100, 4 by 200, and 4 by 400 events. Pittsfield also has relay teams in those three events. And, West Central has teams in the 4 by 200 and 4 by 800 events.
Mccracken County, KYPaducah Sun

McCracken track and field team ‘excited’ for state meet

The 2021 KHSAA State Track and Field Class 3A Championships are set for Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Complex, and McCracken County High School will be well represented in Lexington. “We’re taking 12 boys and one girl, and we’re really excited,” MCHS boys track and...
Hays, KSbeloitcall.com

Local athletes advance to Regionals AAU track and field

HAYS – Local athletes competed this past weekend in Hays during the AAU District Qualifier for Kansas as their final step to advance into the AAU Junior Olympics to be held in Humble, Texas, July 31 through Aug. 8. The top 16 in each event from a District qualifier must...
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

H-F girls track and field team ready for state championships Saturday

With several sectional records in-hand, members of the Homewood-Flossmoor Girls’ Track & Field team will be ready for the state finals competition at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday. H-F girls hold several sectional champion titles: Daija Brown in the 800-meter run; Alex Edison in the 400-meter dash; Caroline Schoen in...
Winnebago, ILWIFR

Winnebago girls track & field prepares for state competition

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Championships line the trophy case at Winnebago high school from various teams. Cross country, boys track, and more have brought home hardware, but for the first time, a girls track plaque could make an appearance. “Anytime you get a chance to win a state title that’s...
Topeka, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

Young standouts dominate girls All-City Track and Field selections

Youth was served on the 2021 girls' All-City Track and Field team with six freshmen and five sophomores landing on the 17-member first team. Topeka West and Washburn Rural led the way with first-team selections with West garnering five first-team selections and Rural, champions at the City Meet, landing four.
Sportsperrytribune.com

Track and Field All-District recipients released

MCARTHUR – The Southeast Ohio Track Coaches Association held its annual Track and Field Banquet on June 7, which recognized the All-District recipients from the Southeast District. In Division I (Marietta), Sheridan’s Logan Ranft was the lone representative, as he earned All-District honors in the high jump. In Division II...
SportsMLive.com

‘The harder path’ leads Audrey DaDamio to 3 titles and all-time greatness in track and field

Audrey DaDamio did not have much left to prove heading into the Michigan Division 1 track and field state championship meet this last weekend. Already one of the state’s all-time best distance and middle-distance runners to ever toe the start line, the talented senior from Birmingham Seaholm decided to end her high school career with a final impressive and historic performance.
Cadott, WIChippewa Herald

Monday Prep Track and Field Division 3 Regional Roundup: Cadott boys win four events en route to team championship

CADOTT — The Cadott boys track and field team won four events and finished second in four more to earn a Division 3 regional team championship on Monday afternoon at home. Cadott finished with 127 team points to take the top spot, well in front of Ladysmith (74) and Athens (70) at the team standings with Gilman fourth (67.5), Lake Holcombe/Cornell sixth (52.5) and Thorp 11th (10).
SportsPosted by
The Owensboro Times

KWC track & field lands 6 on All-Conference team; Kurz wins Elite 23

The Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers have landed six athletes on the 2021 Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference team. Hunter Kurz also took home the coveted Elite 23 Award. Freshman Joshua Moore used a winning jump of 2.04m (6-8.25) to nab First Team All-Conference Honors. Junior Hunter Kurz managed to land on the All-Conference Second Team with a second place finish in the 1500. The women’s 4×400 team consisting of Alesia Hardin, Jenna Burns, Karyn Williams, and Breanna Alderton used a time of 4:01.84 to land on the All-Conference Third Team.
Belle Plaine, MNbelleplaineherald.com

H.S. Girls Track and Field: Girls Win 14 of 18 Events at Subsection

The Tigers girls track and field team continued to out run, jump, and throw its opponents at last Thursday’s Subsection 7 track and field meet in LeSueur. Belle Plaine won 14 of the 18 events and will send at least one athlete in every event to this Saturday’s Section 2AA championships at Mankato West.
Texas Stateuniversitystar.com

Track and field long jumper named All-American

Texas State senior track and field long jumper Ronnie Briscoe was named an All-American Athlete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 9. As the Bobcats' lone competitor, Briscoe finished 16th in the long jump (7.46 meters). He qualified for the NCAA Championships after jumping a career-best 7.71 meters at the NCAA West Preliminaries on May 26.
Eugene, ORfox44news.com

Baylor Track & Field Garners All-America Accolades

EUGENE, Ore. – Ackera Nugent placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, and the 4×100-meter relay team took eighth to give Baylor track & field five All-Americans on the final day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Saturday at Hayward Field. “I was extremely proud of the ladies and how hard...