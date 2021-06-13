2021 TIMES-TRIBUNE GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD ALL-REGION TEAM
District 2 Class 3A champion in the 400 with a meet record time of 55.86 seconds. ... Won a fourth-place medal and qualified for the state meet in 200 (25.66). ... Lackawanna Track Conference Division I-II Track Performer of the Year. ... Time in 400 ranked fifth in the state according to pa.milesplit.com. ... Record time of 55.86 in the 400 ranks No. 1 all time in the Lackawanna Track Conference. ... Second All-Region selection. ... Going to Purdue University.