Cleveland Rodeo packs house for 10th year

CLEVELAND — While other events weren’t so lucky, wet weather held off for a full crowd at the Cleveland Rodeo on Saturday night. The stands for the rodeo were packed Friday and Saturday nights for competition and showcase of western lifestyle. People were filing in to the arena off Redmon Road two hours before the show started on Saturday and kept coming after it began. There were a couple hundred contestants who signed up to ride wild horses, bulls and show off their cowboy skills. Skill levels ranged from high schoolers to professionals.