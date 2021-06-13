Nora S. Blessner and Anthony G. “T.J.” Zale Jr.
Announcement is made of the engagement and upcoming wedding of Nora S. Blessner, Shavertown, to Anthony G. "T.J." Zale Jr., Philadelphia. The bride-elect is the daughter of Marilyn and Harry Edenborn III, Wyndmoor. She earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in health policy and administration from The Pennsylvania State University. She is the senior director of development at Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia.