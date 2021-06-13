Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Nora S. Blessner and Anthony G. “T.J.” Zale Jr.

By STAFF REPORT
Scranton Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnouncement is made of the engagement and upcoming wedding of Nora S. Blessner, Shavertown, to Anthony G. “T.J.” Zale Jr., Philadelphia. The bride-elect is the daughter of Marilyn and Harry Edenborn III, Wyndmoor. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in health policy and administration from The Pennsylvania State University. She is the senior director of development at Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shavertown, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Wyndmoor, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Dunmore, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh University#Chestnut Hill College#Boston College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Computer Science
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.