Scranton, PA

Modular home sales, interest on the rise

By ROBERT TOMKAVAGE STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe modular home industry has experienced increased growth as customers are looking for more convenient, cost-efficient options to building a new house. “The market is very, very strong this year,” said Dave Boniello, vice president of Simplex Homes in Scranton. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in our single-family business. Single-family homes have always been an active part of our business, but there has been a significant increase and it’s continuing on a very good pace.”

www.thetimes-tribune.com
