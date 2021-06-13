Modular home sales, interest on the rise
The modular home industry has experienced increased growth as customers are looking for more convenient, cost-efficient options to building a new house. “The market is very, very strong this year,” said Dave Boniello, vice president of Simplex Homes in Scranton. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in our single-family business. Single-family homes have always been an active part of our business, but there has been a significant increase and it’s continuing on a very good pace.”www.thetimes-tribune.com