How to fix the second Dimensional Anomaly in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears are the most elusive collectible in the game. They're not mentioned anywhere in the collectibles menu, they don't show up on the map if you've missed one, and there's seemingly no reward for getting them all in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart – other than the UnBEARably Awesome trophy, which you'll need if you want to get that platinum. Luckily for you though, we've found all of the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears and can tell you exactly where to find them for UnBEARably Awesome right here. Note that there is one CraiggerBear per planet, making nine in total.