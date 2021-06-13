How to fix the second Dimensional Anomaly in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
At specific points in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you will encounter dimensional anomalies that affect the game much differently than other aspects of the collapse of the multiverse. These shifts in dimensions cannot be traveled into by either Ratchet or Rivet, with only Clank accessing the area and having a conversation with Gary. During this time, you need to complete a set of physic puzzles to clear the anomaly. Here is how to complete the second-dimensional anomaly, which can be found on the planet Blizar Prime.www.gamepur.com