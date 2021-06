Home » Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart » Craiggerbear Locations – Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Craiggerbear locations are places where you can find these plush toy collectibles. Finding the first one unlocks the It’s So Fluffy trophy, while finding all of them gets you the UnBEARably Awesome trophy. The issue here is that these bears are very, very well-hidden and extremely easy to miss. That’s why we’ve put together our Craiggerbear Locations – Ratchet & Clank guide to show you where to find the Craiggerbears, the touching send-off to the late and great Craig Goodman.