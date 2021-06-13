Cancel
Spain's right rallies against plan to pardon Catalan separatists

By GABRIEL BOUYS, LLUIS GENE, Ãlvaro Villalobos with Rosa Sulleiro in Barcelona, Rebeca MAYORGA, Noemi GRAGERA
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
A mass protest in Madrid aiming to put pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over plans to pardon jailed separatists /AFP

Right-wing protesters hit the streets of Madrid on Sunday to denounce controversial Spanish government plans to offer pardons to the jailed Catalan separatists behind the failed 2017 independence bid.

Around 25,000 people, according to police estimates, gathered in Madrid's Plaza de Colon at midday (1000 GMT), with the leaders of the opposition Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox faction, Pablo Casado and Santiago Abascal, in attendance.

The demonstration aims to turn up the heat on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has called for understanding over the planned gesture that has dominated political debate for weeks and reactivated controversy over Catalan separatism.

"Sanchez should take note: he'll pardon (the separatists), but the Spanish people won't pardon him," said Madrid mayor and PP spokesman, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida.

"The only thing that Sanchez wants is to hold onto power at whatever price," one demonstrator, Pablo Martinez, who had come to the rally with his wife and daughter from Oviedo in northern Spain, told AFP.

During an official visit to Argentina on Wednesday, Sanchez said he understood that "there may be people who could have objections over this decision that the government may take, given what happened in 2017.

"But I ask for your trust. I ask for understanding and for magnanimity because the challenge facing all of us -- to promote coexistence -- is worth it," he said.

- Right-wing backlash -

Although Sanchez's left-wing government has not said anything concrete on the matter, all indications suggest the pardons will be granted before the summer break.

But the proposal has generated a huge backlash from the right-wing opposition, which has accused the minority government of caving in to pressure from separatist parties, on whose support it partially depends.

The leader of the far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, takes part in the protest /AFP

"Sanchez is planning pardons to legitimise an ongoing crime... (in) a historic error that won't solve anything, only to keep his government from going under," PP leader Casado said.

Spain's Supreme Court has also opposed the move to offer clemency to those convicted over their role in an illegal referendum and a short-lived declaration of independence, saying it saw "no evidence or indication of remorse" from the prisoners to justify any such pardon.

The Supreme Court convicted 12 Catalan separatists for their role in the crisis, with nine of them handed jail terms of between nine and 13 years in October 2019.

- Junqueras' letter -

The prisoner serving the longest sentence of 13 years is Oriol Junqueras, head of the ERC (the Republican Left of Catalonia) which is a key parliamentary ally for Sanchez's government.

In a letter published on Monday, Junqueras signalled support for the idea of a pardon from Madrid after previously rejecting the idea out of hand, also admitting that the separatists had made errors back in 2017.

Twelve Catalan separatists were convicted by Spain's Supreme Court with nine of them receiving jail terms of between nine and 13 years, including Oriol Junqueras who received the longest sentence /AFP

"We must be mindful of the fact that our response was also not seen as fully legitimate by part of society," he wrote.

He also expressed support for a Scottish-style referendum carried out in agreement with Spain -- an option which Madrid is not willing to discuss.

"All separatist leaders are aware this will be a very costly decision for the Socialists because most Catalans are in favour of the pardons but most Spaniards are against," said Ana Sofia Cardenal, a political scientist at Catalonia's Open University.

But hardline separatists, among them the JxCat party of ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont who fled Spain to avoid prosecution after the 2017 independence bid, have not given up on unilateralism, and have repeatedly demanded an amnesty for the prisoners -- which is not on the table.

Although the organisers of Sunday's rally have said no political leaders will be allowed up to the podium, political analyst Cardenal said it would be a mistake for opposition leader Casado to even attend.

"If this decision to grant pardons manages to really steer (the Catalan crisis) towards dialogue, it could benefit Sanchez and harm Casado, who has aligned himself with Vox on this issue," he said.

Related
Politicsatlanticsentinel.com

What Sánchez Should Do Next for Catalonia

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has pardoned the nine Catalan separatists who were imprisoned for organizing an unsanctioned independence referendum in 2017. The pardons fall short of an amnesty. Former regional vice president Oriol Junqueras and the other politicians who were convicted to between nine and thirteen years in prison for “sedition” against the Spanish state and misuse of public funds are still barred from holding public office.
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Spanish PM heads to Catalonia before pardon to separatists -NigPilot

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will deliver a major speech in Barcelona Monday as his government is poised to pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid. He is set to outline his roadmap for Catalonia during an address beginning at noon (1000 GMT) to regional dignitaries at the prestigious Liceu theatre in the heart of the Catalan capital. The highly anticipated speech, called “Reunion: a plan for the future for all of Spain”, appears to be a final act before his government officially announces the controversial pardons. Barring a last minute surprise, Sanchez’s cabinet will approve the pardons on Tuesday, topselling daily El Pais reported Sunday.
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Spain Pardons Imprisoned Catalan Leaders

(CN) — Seeking to settle Spain’s most vexing political dilemma, Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday announced his government is issuing pardons to nine imprisoned leaders convicted for their roles in a failed Catalan independence drive in 2017. The pardons will allow the Catalan leaders to walk out...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Lukashenko blasts 'Nazi' Germany after new Western sanctions

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko Tuesday accused modern Germany of Nazism on the 80th anniversary of Hitler's invasion of the USSR and a day after coordinated Western sanctions on his country. Lukashenko also pointed to the "symbolic" timing of the sanctions on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the German invasion of Soviet Russia.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Nicaragua: Revolution, poverty and protest

Central America's poorest country, Nicaragua has been mired in political crisis for three years with deadly protests calling for former guerrilla turned long-time leader Daniel Ortega to step down. Nicaragua declared its independence from Spain in 1821 but was occupied by the United States from 1927 to 1933. Resistance against Washington was led by guerrilla Augusto Sandino, who was assassinated in 1934 and remains a national hero.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Thai authorities warn against planned pro-democracy protest

Thai authorities warned demonstrators against gathering to mark the anniversary of the Siamese Revolution on Wednesday, citing the kingdom's soaring Covid-19 infections. Key pro-democracy groups have announced plans for demonstrations across Bangkok on Thursday to commemorate the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution, an uprising that transformed Thailand from absolutism to a constitutional monarchy.
ReligionPosted by
AFP

Vatican in 'unprecedented' challenge to Italy homophobia law

The Vatican confirmed Tuesday it had lodged a diplomatic protest against a draft Italian law on  homophobia, in what was described as an "unprecedented" act of interference in Italy's affairs. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed to AFP that the letter was "informally delivered" to the Italian ambassador to the Holy See on June 17, but the Vatican did not publish the document in full.  
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Pushbacks 'de facto' Greek border policy: Amnesty

Amnesty International on Tuesday accused Greek authorities of the "torture, ill-treatment and illegal pushbacks" of refugees and migrants to Turkey, arguing that the practice had become "de facto" border policy. In a new report, the rights group described 21 incidents it said had involved around 1,000 people. Many had been subjected to violence before being transferred back to Turkey, Adriana Tidona, migration researcher for Europe at Amnesty, said in the report. "It is clear that multiple arms of the Greek authorities are closely coordinating to brutally apprehend and detain people who are seeking safety in Greece,..." she added.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Five presidential hopefuls have been arrested in a sweeping crackdown by President Daniel Ortega ahead of elections in November. - 2021: Pre-election arrests - The roundup of Ortega's possible challengers in the November presidential election began on June 2 when Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was placed under house arrest.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

No jury as Hong Kong's first 'national security' trial gets under way

The first trial under Hong Kong's new national security law begins Wednesday without a jury, a landmark moment for the financial hub's fast-changing legal traditions. Trial by jury has been a cornerstone of Hong Kong's 176-year-old common law system and is described by the city's judiciary on its website as one of the legal system's "most important features".
Relationship AdvicePosted by
AFP

Japan top court backs ban on separate married surnames: media

Japan's top court on Wednesday ruled a law requiring married couples to have the same family name is constitutional, rejecting plaintiffs who sought the right to keep separate surnames, local media said. The plaintiffs argued requiring married couples to choose a single name "is against equality under the law and freedom of marriage, which are guaranteed by the constitution."
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

International anger grows as Nicaragua's Ortega rounds up rivals

With five opposition presidential challengers now in detention, Nicaragua's long-serving leader Daniel Ortega is clearing domestic obstacles to a fourth successive term but lining up considerable international resistance. Rallies demanding the resignation of both Ortega, leader of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), and his wife Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua's deputy president, broke out in 2018.
UEFAPosted by
AFP

Insults fly in rainbow row ahead of Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 clash

EU leaders and Hungary traded barbs over Budapest's anti-LGBTQ law on Wednesday as Germany staged a defiant display of rainbows following UEFA's refusal to light Munich's Euro 2020 stadium in rainbow colours. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen slammed as a disgrace the law passed by Viktor Orban's government banning the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors, while Germany's foreign minister said UEFA's decision sent the "wrong signal". Hungary immediately hit back, calling von der Leyen's statements "a shame". With Germany due to play Hungary in a key match on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, city authorities had planned to light the stadium up in rainbow colours to "send a visible sign of solidarity" with Hungary's LGBTQ community.
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

Argentina progressively resumes beef exports

Argentina's government on Tuesday announced the progressive resumption of beef exports suspended a month ago in a bid to moderate skyrocketing prices at home. Exports were authorized up to a maximum of 50 percent of 2020's average monthly volumes, government ministers told reporters in Buenos Aires. The country is the world's fourth-largest beef exporter as well as one of its biggest consumers per capita, and revenues from the sector are vital to the country's economy. It exported some 819,000 tons of beef and cow leather worth $3.37 billion in 2020 -- a 16.5-percent drop from 2019 -- primarily to China, Germany and Israel, according to the INDEC statistics institute.
SpainPosted by
AFP

Spain court agrees to extradite McAfee founder to US

Spain's National Court said Wednesday it had approved the extradition of antivirus software pioneer John McAfee to the United States where he is wanted for tax evasion. The court's decision to extradite the 75-year-old, who was arrested at Barcelona airport, can be appealed but must also be approved by the Spanish cabinet before it can take place. "The court agrees to grant the extradition of John David McAfee as requested by the American judicial authorities for the crimes referred to in the tax offence indictments for years 2016 to 2018," said the 16-page ruling dated Monday. McAfee is alleged to have deliberately failed to file tax returns between 2014 and 2018, despite earning millions from consulting work, crypto-currencies and selling the rights to his life story.
EuropePosted by
AFP

Russia says it fired warning shots at UK ship

Russia on Wednesday said it fired warning shots at a British navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country's territorial waters, but the UK denied the incident had occurred. Incidents involving Western aircraft and ships are not uncommon at Russia's borders, especially during heightened tensions with Washington, Brussels and London, but rarely result in open fire. The HMS Defender "was given a preliminary warning that weapons would be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation were violated. It did not react to the warning," the Russian defence ministry said, according to Interfax news agency. The ministry added that "a border patrol ship fired warning shots" and a Su-24 aircraft dropped four bombs along the destroyer's path. It said that the ship then left Russian waters.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Turkmenistan capital tops Hong Kong as world's costliest: survey

Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat has overtaken Hong Kong as the world's most expensive city for foreign workers, a survey showed on Tuesday. Beirut jumped to third place in the 2021 Mercer survey from 45th a year earlier owing to a "severe and extensive economic depression" resulting from multiple crises, including the country's financial trouble, Covid-19 and a deadly blast in the Lebanese port. Ashgabat rose from second in the previous survey to the first spot due to "high local inflation", Mercer France global mobility practice leader Jean-Philippe Sarra told AFP. Turkmenistan is almost wholly dependent on natural gas exports and has struggled to recover from the global energy price slump in 2014 that battered the local manat currency and plunged many citizens into poverty.