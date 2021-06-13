Cancel
Traverse City, MI

At 79, With 50 Years On The Job, Steve Drake Is Just Getting Started

Cover picture for the articleMeet Steve Drake, Northwestern Michigan College’s first half-century man. A professor with the college’s mathematics department, Drake recently celebrated 50 years of employment with NMC – marking the first time in the college’s 70-year history that any instructor has hit that milestone. The Ticker caught up with Drake to learn about what brought him to NMC in the first place, his recollections of the college’s different eras, and a background that includes everything from National Science Foundation (NSF) grants to FBI security clearances.

