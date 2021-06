Sheraz Iftikhar is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Global Advisors. The Covid-19 pandemic has taken the stock market through a roller coaster of ups and downs and led to a surge in “retail investing.” More and more retail investors entered the market, triggering a trading frenzy that drove retail stocks higher, as evidenced by the GameStop stock saga in January. GameStop went from being under $20 at the start of the year to peaking at $483 near the end of January, had a steep drop-off in February and opened June trading around $233. The volatility in this and similar stocks had little to do with the companies’ progress or financials but rather grew from speculation on the internet, specifically from Reddit.