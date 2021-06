Miguel Andujar (NYY); FAAB Bid: 4% - The Yankees are struggling to find offense this season and it has given Andujar a chance at reestablishing himself at the major league level. Andujar entered play on Saturday with three straight multi-hit games and home runs in two of those games. It will always be an issue that Andujar doesn’t walk (2% out of 99 plate appearances) but his 22.2% strikeout rate fits right in with today’s game. I know his 2018 season feels like ages ago, but Andujar is still 26 years old and that talent is there. From a Statcast perspective Andujar is performing at the highest levels of his career, so I wouldn’t let him kick around your waiver wire any longer as he is hitting .271 with five home runs and eight RBI.