WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI) today released its 2021 National Homeownership Market Survey that finds nearly 7 in 10 (69 percent) ranked lack of affordable housing and nearly 6 in 10 (57 percent) ranked low housing supply among the biggest homebuying challenges in the United States. The survey also revealed that many people continue to not understand the down payment requirements to purchase a home. Housing insecurity (66 percent) was also among the top concerns from respondents. Socioeconomic disparities - such as lower income, lack of intergenerational wealth, limited savings, and the percentage of monthly income dedicated to housing costs - were reported to make these challenges more acute. The survey also specifically looked at these responses by race to better understand minorities' perceptions and challenges to homeownership.