UFC 263: Nate Diaz Loses to Leon Edwards By Unanimous Decision

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Diaz had to accept defeat at UFC 263 as Leon Edwards notched an impressive victory. A lot of the eyes were on main event match with Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. But, this match was wild from start to finish. Edwards surely cemented his status as a Welterweight contender with this W. Diaz ended up losing in a unanimous decision, but the final round was amazing to watch. The Stockton native had Edwards woozy in the fifth. An exchange that wouldn’t have looked out of place in Dragon Ball Z led to the crowd thinking this one could have been over. Edwards managed to lock in a hold to prevent any further damage and late catastrophe. There’s no question that this was a hard-fought fight where both combatants were supremely prepared and focused on their opponents. One has to wonder what’s next for Diaz after a bit of a stumble in his last two appearances.

