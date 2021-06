11. “Islands in the Stream” (Eyes That See in the Dark, 1983) This list is 11 songs and not a nice round ten because of this one. It would be a sacrilege to leave out her biggest hit. Written by the venerable Bee Gees, co-sung by Kenny Rogers, and destined for karaoke machines around the world, it’s a sparkling, lovey-dovey pop monster as only the Brothers Gibb could write. It only makes it to the 11-spot on our list because Parton’s catalog of solo hits is just too rich on its own. Longtime pals and collaborators Rogers and Parton got together again this year to sing “You Can’t Make Old Friends” off of Blue Smoke.