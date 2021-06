After more than two decades at the FBI, Gurvais Grigg was looking for something to do post-retirement. So he picked … cryptocurrency and financial crimes. Grigg is now the global public sector CTO at Chainalysis, where he spends his time working with companies and governments on financial investigations involving cryptocurrency and the blockchain. "When I looked at emerging tech and this new market space, the ability to work in a company that's engaged in crypto-financial investigations and supporting the public sector was just the perfect combination for me," he said.