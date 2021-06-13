Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

COMMENTARY: Hotel industry prepared to keep customers safe

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 10 days ago

The hotel industry has a plan to safely revive business travel in Nevada. With the start of June marking Nevada’s official reopening, tourists are increasingly returning to destinations such as Las Vegas, signaling the beginning of our road to recovery. On June 1, Las Vegas officially reopened to 100 percent capacity in hotels, casinos, bars and restaurants, with mask wearing recommended only for those not vaccinated.

www.reviewjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Hotels#Tourism Industry#Aaa#Pre Covid Times#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
Related
Petsarcamax.com

Commentary: Planning a post-pandemic trip? For animals, it still isn't safe to fly

After more than a year spent mostly at home, many of us are eager to pack our bags, hop on a flight and go … well, almost anywhere. But the skies aren’t friendly for everyone. For many dogs, cats and other animals, flying isn’t fun — it’s frightening. And in some cases, it can even be fatal. That’s why, if your post-pandemic plans include air travel with your animal companions, it’s vital to take every precaution to ensure that you can do so as safely as possible.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Hotel industry updates mask guidance for vaccinated hotel employees

WASHINGTON – The following is a statement from Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), on easing face covering and physical distancing requirements for hotel employees in response to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance.
LifestyleSFGate

Maestro PMS and Intuitive Hospitality Partner to Streamline Financial Management Processes for Award-winning Ski & Spa Resort Nita Lake Lodge

MARKHAM, Ontario (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The AAA four-diamond Nita Lake Lodge in Whistler, British Columbia, is seeing significant operating efficiencies thanks to integration between it’s Maestro property-management system and Intuitive Hospitality’s Hotel-In-A-Box financial management solution. The resort destination, which has earned the 2021 Conde Nast Johansens Luxury Hotel, Spas and Venues Award for Excellence, and the 2021 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Award, is using advanced Microsoft technology so that its finance teams can access the system from anywhere since all information is stored in the cloud and automatically backed up to ensure 100% redundancy. Everyone can easily move information with only a few clicks of the mouse.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Groundbreaking Study Provides Insights Into How Businesses Preparing To Reopen Can Help Customers Feel Safe

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceFlows Inc. (Choice flows) along with nonprofit Restart Partners today released a groundbreaking study revealing what worries customers about visiting businesses as they reopen, and actions business can take to attract customers while limiting COVID-19 transmission. Washington state is currently on track to fully reopen no later than June 30.
TravelTravelPulse

TravelPulse Podcast: The Hotel Industry Rebound

This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Julius Robinson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer with Marriott. The two discuss the latest trending topics in the world of travel, including major destination reopening news, cruise news and more. Later, Robinson shares his insights on the current state of the hotel...
Travelnjbmagazine.com

Moresand Launches Subsidiary Travel Centre in US Travel Market

Moresand Ltd is expanding its current business to the American market. They see this expansion as a sign of the growing need for international travel within the United States and hope that this new endeavor will be as successful as the current UK branch. The company has since specialized in...
Small Businessehotelier.com

The Future of independent hotels

As travel has slowly returned to normal, it’s clear that we are on the brink of an enormous travel boom. Of all the recent travel trends that have emerged, one is particularly promising for independent hotel owners, and that is that more and more travelers are straying away from hotel chains.
Travelmultibriefs.com

The new normal in travel: What will luxury look like?

The pandemic has produced a lot of new normals: masking, distancing, soloing, Zooming. And it has also borne a growing new normal in travel, especially in the luxury market. This segment of the travel industry is not new but it is growing at rocket speed, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The global luxury travel market was pegged at $945.6 billion in 2019, but is now expected to hit $1,198.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.1% through those coming years 2027.
Traveladventuretravelnews.com

Global Tour Operator Co-op, The World Adventure Travel Collective, Joins the Adventure Travel Supply Chain

Comprised of noteworthy, highly experienced inbound tour operators from around the world, the collective’s aim is to establish new B2B partnerships for its members. Toronto-based consulting firm Bannikin Travel and Tourism announces the launch of the World Adventure Travel Collective (WATC), a welcome new addition to the global adventure travel supply chain. The collective represents a selection of owner-operated, locally-based tour operators (as well as one non-profit) from around the world, each with a certified track record of outstanding B2B service and a long history of servicing an industry leading adventure travel company which recently exited the international travel space.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Frontier Adds COVID-19 Surcharge to Tickets

Frontier Airlines has added a new “Covid Recovery Charge” to its ticket sales, according to the aviation blog ‘One Mile At A Time.’. The Denver-based airline is believed to be the first U.S. carrier to impose such a charge as part of its ticketing fee structure. It follows an example being set by some hotels as well as many restaurants, particularly in New York City, as businesses look to regain even a part of the money they lost to the pandemic.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Comment: A limited green list is a consolation for the accommodation sector

UK leisure operators will be hopeful of accelerating their recovery through a second summer staycation boom, says Aurélien Duthoit, economist and sector advisor at credit insurer Euler Hermes. As we approach the summer and the critical school holiday window, now is the time the British public would be preparing for...
Travelt2conline.com

4 Reasons to Book Your Travel Now

The coronavirus epidemic has been in the United States for over a year, and the travel sector has suffered greatly during that period. Even now, with borders mostly closed, people socially isolating themselves, and business travel reduced to a fragment of its former self, airlines and hotels are only seeing a sliver of the travelers they saw at the start of last year.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Trade group creates travel insurance resource

The U.S. Travel Insurance Association has created a database of destinations requiring travel insurance. The database includes a list of entry requirements by country, as well as a list of cruise lines requiring vaccines. The destination-specific information also includes whether the destination is open to tourists, whether it's open to...
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

World Of Hyatt And Bilt Rewards Team Up To Help Renters Earn Points For Travel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report and Kairos, a portfolio of brands that builds and invests in solutions across healthcare, housing and financial services, today announced a new strategic collaboration between World of Hyatt, Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program, and Bilt Rewards, the first-of-its kind rewards program for renters to earn points on rent.
Travelthebharatexpressnews.com

Revenge Travel and Where Americans Travel

After being stuck at home for over a year, Americans are taking to the roads and skies in droves. Revenge travel is a dominant factor as many households make summer plans to visit family and play tourist. Here are some of the places Americans are heading to this summer and how they are on the journey of revenge.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Free Las Vegas Lights tickets offered at COVID-19 vaccination site

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Lights announced they will offer free tickets to the team's games to those who get vaccinated at their pop-up site. The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide vaccines during the Lights home game versus the San Diego Loyal on June 24 at Cashman Field.
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Keeping Your Restaurant Safe and Sanitary with Tech Advancements

Over the last year, safety and sanitation have been primary focuses within the restaurant industry. A new dedication to these practices emerged as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with patrons more concerned than ever about the quality and cleanliness of where they are getting their food. In the...