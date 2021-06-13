COMMENTARY: Hotel industry prepared to keep customers safe

After more than a year spent mostly at home, many of us are eager to pack our bags, hop on a flight and go … well, almost anywhere. But the skies aren’t friendly for everyone. For many dogs, cats and other animals, flying isn’t fun — it’s frightening. And in some cases, it can even be fatal. That’s why, if your post-pandemic plans include air travel with your animal companions, it’s vital to take every precaution to ensure that you can do so as safely as possible.