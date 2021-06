The National Basketball Association features an 82 game season during a normal year and 30 total teams. Betting on this sport is a grind and something that can be done successfully if you follow the correct trends. Moreover, the variety of bets that can be made during and prior to an NBA game makes the sport that much more entertaining. If you are intending to dabble in NBA betting during these playoffs or any season, be sure to follow this how-to guide. Learning how to bet on the NBA can be a profitable endeavor if done correctly. Remember to bet responsibly.