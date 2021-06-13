Cancel
Princeton, WV

PikeView’s Kobey Taylor-Williams picks baseball at Concord

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L84Tp_0aSl8UKz00
PikeView's Kobey-Taylor Williams, shown this past basketball season with his basketball haircut, has chosen to play baseball at Concord University next fall. The Mountaineers basketball program also offered the PikeView multi-sports standout. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

GARDNER — PikeView multi-sports athlete Kobey Taylor-Williams signed Friday to play his college baseball at Concord University next fall.

Taylor-Williams has at one time or another played soccer, football, basketball and baseball for the Panthers. He also received an offer to play basketball for the Mountain Lions, but decided it was best to stick with one sport for college.

Also this past week, Princeton senior softball player Alexis Agnew signed to play her college softball at Bluefield State. Her Lady Tigers teammate Kailey Sarver has also signed to play softball for the Big Blue.

Some other signings this spring include:

-- Narrows’ Reid Bowman and Hunter Smith signed to play football at Emory & Henry College.

-- Graham’s Macy McBride signed to play women’s soccer at Bluefield State College.

-- Graham’s Cianna Carter signed to be a cheerleader at Bluefield College.

-- Graham’s Alex Ramsey signed to play tennis and golf at Bluefield State College.

-- Graham’s Laken Puckett signed to play tennis for Southwest Community College.

-- Tazewell’s Tanner Wimmer signed to play football at Bluefield College.

