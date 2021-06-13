Gallery: Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Box Art And Screenshots Round Up

Insane Studios has put together another pair of Twitter threads that offer up a wide swath of update details for the developing PvP MMO. In the first thread, we get the largest number of updates that link together with another roadmap update. The devs have managed to figure out how to fix a player movement bug, but doing so has forced some features to either be delayed or reprioritized. The thread further talks up the surprise completion of a dynamic spawning system, as well as completed work on seas, rivers, advanced camera controls, world region systems, and basic chat functionality. Other features like player character visuals, basic attacks, the game’s weapons system, and hitbox mechanics are a little bit closer to completion, while things like climbing, swimming, and fall damage have been pushed back into July.