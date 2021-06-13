Virginia Tech football: Former 5-star RB in Blacksburg on Saturday
If you’ve followed Virginia Tech football recruiting for long enough, you’ll likely best remember Khalan Laborn from this commitment video. Laborn, a five-star running back from Virginia Beach, pulls up in a Lamborghini with Florida State decals and gets out, therefore announcing his commitment to the Seminoles. It was one of the more theatrical commitments in recent years and happened almost five years ago, in July 2016.www.gobblercountry.com