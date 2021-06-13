Bronx looking for its next (executive) cheerleader

For the past decade, Ruben Diaz Jr., has been the Bronx’s chief advocate — roaming around the Boogie Down, promoting all it has to offer. But Diaz’s remaining time as Bronx borough president is waning. He’s term limited, and will be out of office by year’s end. Five candidates are vying to succeed him in a June 22 Democratic primary, hoping to convince voters to rank them No. 1 on a ballot that also includes races for city council, mayor and comptroller.