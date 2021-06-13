Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Paul George on his Confidence after Game 3 Performance: 'I Just Shoot'

By Mason Bissada
Posted by 
AllClippers
AllClippers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VD9pk_0aSl72qV00

Paul George had his best game of the postseason in the LA Clippers’ Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, dropping 31 points and going 6-10 from beyond the arc.

The performance marked George’s first 30+ point game of the 2021 playoffs. He’s struggled to shoot the ball against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Jazz, hitting just 31.7% from three prior to Saturday’s win.

“Myself, hey, I just shoot,” George said during his postgame interview with the ESPN broadcast team. “Don’t worry about the results, just shoot. Shoot some more, and shoot again. I just came out to be aggressive, find my shot, and just stay with it.”

George was aggressive off the dribble, doing a great job of navigating screens and pulling up from deep. Though he didn’t draw a ton of contact in the lane (1-2 from the free throw line after averaging 9.5 attempts in Games 1 and 2), his jumpshots made up for it. George’s approach didn’t change; he took many of the same shots he’s been taking all postseason. They were bound to start falling, sooner or later.

“Looked to get the shots I was comfortable with, and stuck with it,” George said to the media postgame.

George’s performance, combined with another spectacular showcase from Kawhi Leonard (34 points and 12 rebounds) led the Clippers to an easy 132-106 blowout victory over the Jazz. With the win, the Clippers avoid the deadly 0-3 deficit, and will have a chance to tie the series on Monday. Game 4 tips off from Staples Center at 7 p.m.

AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
152
Followers
337
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#The La Clippers#The Dallas Mavericks#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George: "I've Been In Indiana, Where I Had To Lead A Franchise... Now Kawhi's Down, I'm Back In That Indy Mindset..."

Paul George has been a player who has been unfairly treated by a lot of fans in recent memory. Jokes about his playoff performance last season are all over the internet, and with the Clippers choking a 3-1 lead last season, it is clear that many viewed George in a negative light. However, among all that people have forgotten one thing: Paul George is capable of being a superstar caliber player, and he has shown that in his 37 point performance against the Utah Jazz.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Paul George's Reaction to Defeating Dallas Mavericks in Game 7

The Clippers finally escaped the Dallas Mavericks after Game 7, and it was a huge learning experience for the team. Paul George believes the series made the Clippers more prepared for the playoffs than they previously were. "Great team win," George said. "We showed great resilience. They pushed us. They...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Paul George Roasted With "Pandemic P" Jokes After Clippers Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back to win their first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, and even some of biggest social media targets on the team had people raving about how well they played. Most notably, it looked like Paul George was turning a new leaf, playing to his superstar potential. Fans even started joking that his disrespectful "Pandemic P" nickname, which trolls gave him during last year's playoffs, had been passed on to Kristaps Porzingis. One game into the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz and he's officially earned the moniker again.
NBAthefocus.news

'Overrated': What were Jazz fans chanting to Paul George in Game 1?

‘Overrated’: What were Jazz fans chanting to Paul George in Game 1? Fans begun chanting names like ‘Push off P’ to the LA Clippers star in Salt Lake City. George later responded. Utah Jazz take Game 1 of Western Conference semis against LA Clippers. On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz took...
NBAwmleader.com

Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell feeling ‘fine’ after hard collision with Clippers’ Paul George: ‘I’m thankful it wasn’t bad’

Don’t worry, Jazz fans. Your favorite All-Star guard is in good spirits. In the final seconds of Utah’s 117-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, Donovan Mitchell ran toward Joe Ingles looking to take control of the ball. Before he reached Ingles, however, Mitchell collided with Paul George and quickly reached down toward his right leg.
NBAclipsnation.com

Paul George seizes the moment, leads Clippers to 119-111 Game 5 victory

The Clippers came into Game 5 shorthanded, but not defeated. As Ty Lue said pregame, “All season long we have been having next man up mentality, we know it’s the playoffs, but we’re ready, the guys are geared up and we understand the task at hand.”. That mindset was readily...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Paul George Speaks After Clippers Loss to Jazz

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 1 in Utah against the Jazz 112-109 on Tuesday. George had 20 points but shot just 4-17 from the field. "We just continue to give ourselves chances," George said post-game. "I think that's a positive," George said post-game. The Clippers blew...
NBABleacher Report

Paul George on Relationship with Joe Ingles: 'I Don't Care About Him. Next Question'

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George and Utah Jazz swingman Joe Ingles both seem content to let whatever rivalry bubbled up between them in 2018 remain in the past. Asked about that year's series between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder—where Paul played at the time—and whether or not there were any lingering hard feelings, the Clippers star quickly deflected:
NBAksl.com

Paul George doesn't want to talk about 'beef' with Joe Ingles — just his 30 points, Clippers' win over Utah

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, celebrates with forward Marcus Morris Sr. during a timeout in the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — LA Clippers star Paul George didn't want to hear any more of the question.