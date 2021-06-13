Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Black spirituality seen as breaking from organized religion

By AKIRA KYLES, The Fayetteville Observer
WRAL News
 10 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The shift, mainly within younger generations, toward spirituality rather than religiosity can be seen in Fayetteville. The Rev. Kelli W. Taylor, chaplain and vice president of religious life and community engagement at Methodist University, said church research suggests a shift among younger Black Christians. The move is from being religious to being spiritual, when religion is defined as adhering to a specific set of organized beliefs and practices, while spirituality suggests a more individual approach to faith and practice, she said.

www.wral.com
