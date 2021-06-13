Cancel
Eryk Anders Victorious at UFC 263

By Jacob Harrison
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 10 days ago
UFC middleweight fighter and former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders was victorious in his rematch with Darren Stewart at UFC 263 Saturday night Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight went three full rounds and Anders was declared the winner by unanimous decision as the judges' scorecards read 29-27, 29-27 and 29-28.

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

