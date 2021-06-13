Best Bits of of the White Sox Week: June 6-12

Now that the sting from the White Sox’s too-short run in the postseason has worn off — at least a little — the time has arrived to look back at the 2021 season. There’s a good binary debate to be had about whether it was a success, and James Fegan took a crack at it in his summary of the season. Regardless of what side you take, both sides would have to agree that it contained successes. The 2021 season featured the first full winning season since 2012, and the first division title since 2008. TV ratings shot through the roof, and when the park opened to full capacity, the White Sox finished in the top third for American League attendance. The White Sox finished 53-28 in front of their fans. Their paying customers finally received an outstanding product.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO