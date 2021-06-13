Other Voices: Freedom and flexibility equals student success

More than 20 years ago, Jodie Moore and Rev. Tom Johnson Jr. founded The Neighborhood Academy in Pittsburgh. Their goal was to break the cycle of generational poverty by empowering youth through education. Mr. Johnson, inspired by his years as a student, teacher and coach at Shady Side Academy, knew he could design a top-notch educational model for at-risk youth. Similarly, Ms. Moore’s experience as a youth leader gave her insight into what kids needed — but weren’t always getting — at existing institutions.