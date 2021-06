Although Kids Korner’s wooden spires are long gone in Jessup, a state-of-the-art plastic park will take its place by the end of the month. Crews began working on the second iteration of Kids Korner, Jessup’s popular playground on Erie Street, in mid-May, said Councilman Craig Shander, who is in charge of the borough’s parks and recreation. The $600,000 project is slated to wrap up by the end of the month, he said.