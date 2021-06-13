Grimsley’s walk-off home run delivers regional title for Century

Griffin Burk had 7 RBIs to lead the Senators to a thrilling sectional title win over Glenwood. Down two headed into the final inning, Glenwood would score twice to tie things at 11-11 sending things to extras. Glenwood would score once in the top of the 9th for the 12-11 lead. SHS would finish things off capitalizing on an error to tie the game at 12, then an Adam Passmore fly ball to bring in the final run. Springfield would win it 13-12 and move to the super sectional Monday at Milkin vs Charleston.