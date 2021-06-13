Grimsley’s walk-off home run delivers regional title for Century
Knights outlast Glenelg in epic 14-inning battle in 2A West baseball final. Kyle Grimsley smacked the first pitch he saw, in the bottom of the 14th inning, over the centerfield fence to bring a sudden end to a game which dragged on for 14 innings and nearly four hours, Saturday afternoon. The blast broke a 2-2 tie and gave host Century a thrilling 3-2 victory over Glenelg in the Class 2A Baseball West Region I championship game.varsitysportsnetwork.com