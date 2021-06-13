Cancel
Lynx beat Sparks, spoil Seimone Augustus’ return to Minnesota

By Amna Subhan
Whittier Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sparks fell short in their double-digit comeback attempt against the Minnesota Lynx, losing 80-64, on the road. Sylvia Fowles’ 15 points, career-high five steals and nine rebounds helped the Lynx (4-5) outlast the Sparks (4-5). Guard Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 off the bench for the Lynx. It’s been four...

www.whittierdailynews.com
