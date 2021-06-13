ODNR hosts “Shoot for a Shot” vaccine clinic

GREENE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources launched a new project in hopes increase COVID-19 vaccination rates of residents in rural areas.

“Shoot for a Shot” was a vaccine clinic held at ODNR’s Spring Valley Shooting Range and Education Center. Those who came and got a COVID-19 shot were given a voucher to shoot at the shooting range for free, either to be used the same day or to come back another day.

Shooting Range Training and Educator Administrator Chris Mangen told News Center 7′s Michael Gordon that even vaccinating a small number of people could make a difference and potentially save a life.

“If we can get 10 people it will be a big success,” Mangen said.

Ohio Division of Wildlife Officer Mathew Bourne was one of the people to take advantage of Saturday’s clinic. He said he got vaccinated for his community and his growing family; he will be welcoming a child in the fall.

“I want to be vaccinated and help make sure the kid isn’t getting sick from anything,” Bourne said.

Air Force veteran and shooting range volunteer Keith Eastman said the event was a way to think outside-of-the-box in order to get people vaccinated.

