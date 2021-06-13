Euro 2020: Some things are much larger than football

With Euro 2020 firmly underway across the continent, organisers UEFA will soon be able to start counting the profits after a challenging year... Inside World Football revealed that the European football governing body reported a deficit for the 2019/20 season, due almost entirely to cancelling Euro 2020 in the face of the growing pandemic. This summer, it is back on the calendar, reworked to satisfy restrictions and protocols but set to generate large sums of money for those involved. Usually, such a tournament will bring an economic boost to the host countries. Euro 2016 brought around €1.22 billion to the French economy: €596m of that sum came through the event's organisation, and a further €625.8m was generated through tourism. Sadly, the latter sum will be much lower in the face of significant travel restrictions over the summer, but there will still be plenty of money floating around for those involved in the tournament. For the first time in European Championship history, all the big nations have qualified, including previous winners Italy, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain. Three of those sides are in the so-called Group of Death, meaning one of Portugal, France, or Germany will finish third. Whilst that might be tough for their supporters, it is excellent news for television companies eager to screen big matches. Seeing a repeat of the Euro 2016 final in the group stage will generate significant viewing figures. The Bwin Euro 2020 Group Winner Odds shows the different nation's route to the final, with the group winner potentially coming up against three-time tournament champions Spain in the quarter-final stage. UEFA has tried to reschedule the Champions League to ensure the big teams meet more often, increasing revenue, so having all the best players in the tournament at Euro 2020 is only a good thing in terms of money.