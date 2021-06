Nintendo Switch was the best-selling games console in the US in May, securing a 30th consecutive month (so that's two and a half years) at the top of the chart. The news comes from NPD Group's Mat Piscatella, who confirms that Switch was "the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars during the month of May, as well as 2021 year-to-date." Stock issues for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles have to be taken into account here, of course, but a 30-month streak at the top is a very strong achievement nonetheless.