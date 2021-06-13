Murray: Electric deregulation doesn't save consumers money

Dominion Energy takes seriously its duty to provide safe and reliable service while meeting our customers’ needs for affordable and clean energy. Our ability to do so is tied to the policy and legislative landscape in Virginia, which has kept rates low and stable while growing renewable resources. However, in his recent column in The Roanoke Times, Sen. David Suetterlein advocated for Virginia to follow Texas and other states down the path toward electricity deregulation — despite the catastrophic electric reliability failures and ensuing price hikes seen there.