The TinCaps put together one of their best performances of the season to date tonight in front of the largest crowd Parkview Field has seen since the end of the 2019 campaign. By the time Ethan Skender joyously belly-flopped across the plate with Fort Wayne's ninth run in a 10-2 win over the Lake County Captains, the 4,331 fans were at full volume and it felt like summer in downtown Fort Wayne again.