As much as we are prepared for change, nothing quite comes close to it than the actual thing. Just ask the folks behind Rainbow Six Quarantine, the co-op PvE shooter that was first announced by Ubisoft back at E3 2019. Fast forward to the present, the pandemic has significantly affected development, and the game has seen few updates besides its inevitable delay. However, the team at Ubisoft has been working hard at perfecting their version of a co-op experience that will satisfy many, and judging from our recent hands-on, the newly reborn Rainbow Six Extraction has much going for it.