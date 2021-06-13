These 30 players are worth an All-Star vote

The Braves enjoyed an off-day on Monday, which allowed Alex Anthopoulos to sit down with Jeff Schultz of The Athletic for an interview. Most notably, the Atlanta GM provided updates on three key injured players: Mike Soroka, Huascar Ynoa, and Travis d’Arnaud. All are expected to return this season, with some optimism that all could available sometime in August. Also of note, Anthopoulos mentions that the club has space to add payroll at the deadline. Circumstances outside the control of the GM have left the Braves thin in the field, which could put them squarely in the market for an impact bat over the next six weeks. The pitching staff could use an upgrade as well, both in the rotation and the bullpen, which means the front office should be quite busy through July.