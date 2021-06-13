These 30 players are worth an All-Star vote

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWe will get our first update on All-Star voting on Monday, which means it’s time to start getting serious. Every team will end up having at least one All-Star selection. But the voting is the only thing you and I have any personal say in. It’s the one we have to get right.

MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Angels Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani leading in early All-Star voting

OAKLAND — As usual, Mike Trout is leading in the voting for the All-Star Game, although it looks unlikely that he would be back from his injury in time to play in the July 13 game at Coors Field. Shohei Ohtani, however, is also leading, which could create at least...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Kris Bryant is Cubs’ best bet for All-Star berth

The Cubs’ position — tied for first place in the National League Central through Sunday — has come with only one non-pitcher having an All-Star-level start. Kris Bryant has been the exception. That’s reflected in the early stages of fan voting, in which he leads NL third basemen. But Bryant...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: 5 Tribe players who should be in the 2021 All-Star Game

These are five players who should be in the 2021 All-Star Game. The Indians are defying the odds and are in the hunt for a playoff birth; despite their starting rotation and hitting lineups looking more like a Flex Seal patched boat than a Major League club. That doesn’t mean there haven’t been players who are worth an All-Star Game appearance, however.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

These Chicago Cubs players could be headed to the All-Star Game

Voting has officially begun for the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado, marking a return to the festivities after the 2020 game was canceled. It’s that time of year again when we get to honor the best Chicago Cubs players so far and the team has given us a lot to celebrate as of late.
MLBperuzi.xyz

Brave and Blue Jay lead MLB All-Star voting

DENVER — The first balloting update for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver has been released, led by top vote getters Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. The 91st Midsummer Classic will be held July 13 at Coors Field in...
MLBMLB

Posey takes lead in NL catcher All-Star voting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A throwback season for Buster Posey is likely to culminate in yet another All-Star selection for the Giants’ star catcher. Posey, 34, is the leading vote-getter among National League catchers in the first balloting update for the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field that was released on Monday. Posey has drawn 511,221 votes thus far, building a comfortable lead over the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina (273,515) and the Cubs’ Willson Contreras (194,550).
MLBallfans.co

Astros: surprises in first All-Star voting update

With MLB All-Star voting in full swing, the first batch of voting has been counted with the update being released. We have known that the Houston Astros have legitimate contenders for the Mid-Summer Classic, but it took an unorthodox turn. The Houston Astros have their starting nine in the top...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers players have strong presence in first round of All-Star voting

The first All-Star voting update came out on Monday morning and there are a lot of Dodgers who are looking to advance to the next round. For those that need a reminder quickly, All-Star voting is different than how you likely remember. There are now two rounds to the fan voting. Before, if you were the top voter you’d be the winner. Now, you have to go through two rounds to win.
MLBMLB

Vlad Jr. leads early All-Star Game voting

BOSTON -- In a season that has Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on an MVP Award-winning trajectory, the 22-year-old star leads all players in voting for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Guerrero has received 857,956 votes, giving him a narrow lead over Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. with 834,287 votes and Mike Trout with 706,503. Phase 1 of All-Star Game voting goes until June 24, at which point the top three vote-getters at each position, plus the top nine outfielders, will move on to the second phase of voting to determine the starters.
MLBallfans.co

The Daily Chop: Anthopoulos, All-Star Votes, Fixing the Braves, and more

The Braves enjoyed an off-day on Monday, which allowed Alex Anthopoulos to sit down with Jeff Schultz of The Athletic for an interview. Most notably, the Atlanta GM provided updates on three key injured players: Mike Soroka, Huascar Ynoa, and Travis d’Arnaud. All are expected to return this season, with some optimism that all could available sometime in August. Also of note, Anthopoulos mentions that the club has space to add payroll at the deadline. Circumstances outside the control of the GM have left the Braves thin in the field, which could put them squarely in the market for an impact bat over the next six weeks. The pitching staff could use an upgrade as well, both in the rotation and the bullpen, which means the front office should be quite busy through July.
MLBMLB

Grandal, Sox making a case for All-Star votes

CHICAGO – White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal ranked second to the Royals' Salvador Perez among American League catchers in the first balloting update for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, with the results revealed Monday afternoon. First baseman José Abreu and third baseman Yoán Moncada also joined Grandal...
MLBNBC Sports

A's get no love in early 2021 All-Star voting returns

The Athletics have the third-best record in the AL through 67 games, but they don't have much representation on the early returns for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game voting. The closest A's player to being an All-Star starter is first baseman Matt Olson, who ranks seventh at the position with 59,536 votes.
MLBPosted by
NESN

These Two Red Sox Currently Lead All-Star Fan Voting At Their Positions

A pair of Boston Red Sox stars are receiving the recognition they deserve. Major League Baseball on Monday revealed the first fan voting update for the July 13 All-Star Game at Coors Field. The Red Sox received some good news, as Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers lead the American League voting at shortstop and third base, respectively.
MLBMLB

Mullins, O's seek big push in All-Star voting

On the balloting format, which includes two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters, and the ability to vote through Google Search. Cedric Mullins sits atop plenty of American League leaderboards. Entering play on Monday, he was tied for first among AL outfielders in hits (78) and ranked first in fWAR (2.9). His six Outs Above Average are tied for first among AL center fielders.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: 2021 All-Star voting reflects reality…so far

Major League Baseball released its first update of fan voting for next month’s All-Star Game today, and the results provide no evidence that fans of the KC Royals are stuffing the cyber ballot boxes. In fact, it appears Kansas City fans are voting their baseball conscience, or not turning out...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Matt Olson needs as many All Star votes as possible

There should be no question that Matt Olson will be in the All Star Game. He has easily been the best player on the Oakland A’s this season, a deserving option to head to Colorado. However, it makes sense to keep any possibility of his missing out on his first All Star experience as far away as possible.