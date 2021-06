England are aiming to secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages when they welcome Scotland to Wembley tonight.The Three Lions enjoyed a perfect start against Croatia in their opening game, with Raheem Sterling’s strike clinching all three points, while Kalvin Phillips’ starring role should all but ensure that he keeps his place in the starting line-up.A further boost will come in the form of Harry Maguire’s return, with the Manchester United centre-back declaring himself fit and available to start the match should Southgate wish to restore him at the heart of defence. The head coach may not...