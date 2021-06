The 2022 Subaru Outback is coming this summer. Subaru has a new configurator for customers to see which trim is right for them. The 2022 Subaru Outback is coming soon, but which trim is best for you? Subaru just put up a new 2022 Outback configurator tool so you can check out the eight different trim levels with standard features, color selection, and images of each 2022 model change. Outback will be available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, four turbo models, Onyx Edition XT, Outback Wilderness, Limited XT, and Touring XT models.